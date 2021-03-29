How so? "Well, in the beginning we were told not to worry, weren’t we? The message was, ‘Unless you are old or obese, it won’t get you.’ Then the counter message was, ‘No, it really might be you. Not only that but we don’t know what will happen to you.’ So vast numbers of previously fit and healthy people have had the stuffing knocked out of them by realising they need to notice what is happening in their bodies in a way they may have taken for granted before. People with chronic illness will be used to this but so many of us aren’t."