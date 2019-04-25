5 Days Of Wearing Track Pants & All The Sports I Didn't Play In Them

Track! Is! Back! And it's loud and crinkly. My high school P.E. teacher, Ms. Hobbs, always sported a navy pair and you could hear her before you could see her. I religiously wore my Barbie track pants set until I left the matching jacket at a McDonald's (RIP I still miss you). My dad wore a reflective grey pair everywhere from tennis practice to grocery shopping, and those swishes calmed me because I knew he was nearby.