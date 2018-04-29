Do Short People Have To Dress Like This?

Above, fellow shortie Katie Cruz shows us exactly what being at ease in your clothing looks like. Tossing tight for baggy and stature for pain-free, let it be known that no matter who you are, what you like, or how you look: anything, and everything, goes. So next time someone rests their arm on your head, critiques your billowing clothes, or calls out your flats, you can go ahead and ignore them. We’ll be over here, dressing however we want.