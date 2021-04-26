Questioning our body hair at this moment in time makes sense. Constant lockdown rules mean we've been isolated from friends, family, partners and colleagues – people who we might have been embarrassed to allow a glimpse of our body hair. During the pandemic, our entire lifestyle changed and that has been reflected in our grooming practices. Many of us have come to realize that the ritual of hair removal was born out of obligation rather than necessity. University student Sof started growing out their leg hair during the pandemic due to "laziness" and has since embraced the look. "I’m definitely going to keep my leg hair," Sof says. "It’s just part of who I am now and I love having hairy legs." Sof says they do still get self-conscious about their body hair every now and again but adds that their love of leg hair goes hand in hand with accepting their ethnicity. "I'm half Arab and therefore hairier than a lot of white folk. That isn’t something to be ashamed of, rather something to embrace," Sof says.