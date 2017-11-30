Real Women On Their Relationship With Their Body Hair

What’s your relationship with the hair on your body?

Utter, utter indifference at this point if I'm honest! I used to take great pride in being hairy when I was younger and stopped hair removal – it felt like a huge feminist defiance because I was 19 and just learning about body acceptance and all the coded, sexist messaging we grow up with – but once I got out of the habit I just stayed out of the habit and it's not a big deal. I also have a mole in my right armpit I've long been scared of upsetting by accidentally nicking it, so it was a great relief to never worry about that. It's been half a decade since I last did any kind of hair removal, bar when my girlfriend thought it would be jokes to shave part of my calf 'to see what would happen' as she has never seen my legs bare. So it would feel weird to remove it now – it's as much a part of who I am as my wonky, hooded eyes. The only times I feel insecure about it are sometimes in the changing rooms at the gym and in a new professional environment – no matter how relaxed a dress code is, body hair still feels like it's unprofessional. But the other people in the gym changing room are far more involved in themselves to give me more than a passing thought, and I just never wear anything sleeveless at work.