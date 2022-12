Like Keke Palmer, I Have PCOS. Her Pregnancy Reveal Gave Me Hope

During most of my adolescence, I felt out of place with my thinning hairline, while my friends strutted around school corridors with their abundant gelled edges and fringes, looking like some sort of TLC tribute band. I didn’t know my fertility could be impacted one day. But I also know, that if my 12-year-old self was on the other end of the phone, my doctor would have turned me away, telling me: “You’re young, come and see me when you’re ready to start a family”.