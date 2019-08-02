Serena Williams Got Her Own Wheaties Box & So Did Your Favorite Women's Soccer Team

Serena Williams is arguably the best athlete of our time. Serena Williams is an athletic goddess. And if there ever was an athlete that deserved to be on a Wheaties box, it’s Serena Williams. If for some reason you need convincing, here’s 37 reasons: She holds 23 grand slam singles titles, 14 grand slam doubles titles, and that’s just in tennis.
“I have dreamt of this since I was a young woman and it’s an honor to join the ranks of some of America’s most decorated athletes.” Williams shares in a press release. “I hope my image on this iconic orange box will inspire the next generation of girls and athletes to dream big.” Orange boxes never looked so good.
Serena Williams Wheaties boxes are now on shelves. Spot her brilliant all-white ensemble in a grocery store near you. But they’re limited-edition so your window of time to grab one (and have it framed) is closing.
Serena Williams also partnered with Wheaties in the release of a limited-edition box sporting the United States Women’s National Soccer Team, which hits shelves Saturday, August 3rd. These boxes will retail for $23, one dollar for every member of this stellar team. Additionally, all of the proceeds will support organizations that work to empower girls through sports.
