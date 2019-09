The elite athletes who make up the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team are the ultimate champions, and they have the titles to prove it.With four Olympic gold medals, seven victories at the CONCACAF Women's Gold Cup, and three World Cup championships since 1991, it's safe to say the team is killing it. And in August, they're heading to Rio de Janeiro to see if they can keep their winning streak going at the 2016 Olympic Games.Defender Julie Johnston, 24, is ready to go. This year, she made the U.S. qualifying team for the first time, after missing the mark in 2012. Though the final roster isn't confirmed, she's already got her eye on the prize. "Just take it one day at a time," she said.Refinery29 talked to Johnston about her Olympic hopes, her advice for young women, and the gender discrimination controversy that has surrounded the sport she loves."I’m a different player because of all the things that I’ve faced. All the adversity in not making the team [in 2012] was an experience that also pushed me so that I never had to, you know, feel that again. To make the qualifying roster, again, I was so excited just because I wanted to have a different role on the team this time around. So, it was really, really special.""Just the chance to represent Team U.S.A. I'm still an Olympic hopeful, obviously, as the roster will be named later, but just to have the chance to represent Team U.S.A. is such a special thing. I’ve dreamed of it since I was so young."I literally am so surreal right now about the fact that I’m on a cereal box! You dream of going to the Olympics, and you see those athletes on cereal boxes. To have that is just so surreal. I’m just trying to take it in."