We tend to look at athletes as superhuman and inspirational. Tell me about some of the things you’ve had to sacrifice in your day-to-day life to play at your level.

"'Sacrifice' is a very, very common word for any athlete. I know that all too well.



"A big one is time away from my fiancé and family. That’s really hard, because that’s my support group. But I know wherever I am, I have their support keeping me going. You sacrifice a lot of events, as well, with your friends and family and all that stuff. You probably sacrifice your choice of eating a donut! [laughs] I wouldn’t say that’s so much of a bad thing. There’s many things for sure, but those are the top."



What advice do you have for young women and girls who might see you as an inspirational figure?

"I could give you a thousand things that I’ve learned from this sport, but I think one is that adversity can be your best friend if you can look at it in a positive light. During the hard times, it’s super easy to go the negative route, but those are the moments that are really going to push you and make you better and come out stronger. And those are the times that you should cherish and really be thankful for, because you learn so much [more] about yourself in those moments than you do at any other time."



This interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

