Know Your Worth & Other Career Advice From The Women's National Soccer Team

It may seem like the definition of teamwork, but it isn’t necessarily written in the stars that the team will get along. After all, each of these women fought tooth and nail to get a spot on this team — months before, a teammate could have been seen as competition. But once the roster was released, they made a point to come together as a team, and that includes supporting and celebrating each other. (Scroll through any player’s Twitter feed if you want some excellent examples of high praise.) The returning players, about half the team, also have spoken about mentoring first timers to the World Cup. Two first-timers, Mallory Pugh and Rose Lavelle, have also spoken about how happy they are to see the other’s successes. “Mal told me she cried when I scored,” Lavelle told the Washington Post