15 Female Stars On Negotiating For Equal Pay

Talking about money can be awkward, but it can be downright infuriating when you're a woman. Even in 2018, we're still fighting for equal pay in workplaces across the board — and that includes Hollywood. Despite the glitz and glam that comes with being a celebrity, women in entertainment, sports, and politics are still often undervalued, especially in comparison to their male peers.
Take Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Williams. After director Ridley Scott decided to re-shoot All The Money In The World to replace Kevin Spacey following allegations of sexual misconduct, both Wahlberg and Williams stepped up to the plate. However, in January of this year it was revealed that they were not compensated equally for their work. For Wahlberg's $1.5 million to reshoot the drama, Williams, the lead actress, was paid less than $1,000.
This is a particularly egregious example, but it's indicative of a problem that spans across all industries. Luckily, we're in the middle of a revolution. Women will no longer quietly accept getting the short end of the stick. Even better, the women in the spotlight are using their voices to show us how it's done. From actresses like Meryl Streep and Octavia Spencer to soccer star Carli Lloyd, women are not only taking a stand for equal pay, but then turning around to show us how it's done. More often than not, their negotiating has paid off, but even if they ended up walking away, they sent a message that this disparity would no longer be the status quo.
Ahead are 15 actresses, singers, politicians, and stars who've publicly negotiated for equal pay in the name of women everywhere.
