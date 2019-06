There are a few kinds of soccer fans . There are those intense people who can tell you what “ offsides trap ” means. And then there are those who just want to see the badass chicks on the U.S. women’s national team crush it. No matter which type of fan you are, the spirit of sportsmanship doesn’t have to end when the World Cup does. You can follow the players on Instagram — and some of them are seriously killing the inspo game.