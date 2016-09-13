We Found Out What It Takes To Rock-Climb Like A Badass

Be A Badass breaks down hardcore sport stigmas that have previously excluded women, encouraging females to embrace their power by kicking some ass.
When it comes to rock climbing, an all-or-nothing approach is key.
The sport requires full-body commitment and strength in order to keep yourself in the green as you work your way up the wall. Another major component in the climbing process involves knowing your body well enough to pivot and move as you traverse and scale — and
remembering to hold your weight in your legs, not your arms.
In this episode of Be A Badass
, Allison Hagendorf
takes on a killer rock wall and propels like a champ!
