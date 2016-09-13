Be a Badass
We Found Out What It Takes To Rock-Climb Like A Badass

In this episode of "Be A Badass," Allison Hagendorf takes on a killer rock wall and propels like a champ!

Be A Badass breaks down hardcore sport stigmas that have previously excluded women, encouraging females to embrace their power by kicking some ass.

When it comes to rock climbing, an all-or-nothing approach is key.

The sport requires full-body commitment and strength in order to keep yourself in the green as you work your way up the wall. Another major component in the climbing process involves knowing your body well enough to pivot and move as you traverse and scale — and remembering to hold your weight in your legs, not your arms.

Rock Climber Allison Hagendorf Badass Woman In Action
written by Laura Delarato
Released on September 13, 2016
