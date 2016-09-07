Be a Badass
Stuntwomen Are Kicking Butt All Over Hollywood

Stuntwomen are no joke.

Be A Badass breaks down hardcore sport stigmas that have previously excluded women, encouraging females to embrace their power by kicking some ass.

It's takes a lot of physical strength and stamina to get through an intense action scene without getting hurt (and while still looking cool). This is easy enough to understand, but not a lot of thought is placed on the mental toughness that is required to do something like a high fall — without flinching. So the next time you see a killer on-screen action sequence by an A-lister, remember that there is a stunt performer making that look awesome.

Pro stuntwoman Sydney Olson took our host Allison Hagendorf through three stunt basics: chase obstacles, car slides, and free falls. These moves prove that stuntwomen are the real badasses of the entertainment industry.

This video was created in partnership with smartwater.

written by Laura Delarato
Released on September 7, 2016
