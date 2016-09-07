Be A Badass breaks down hardcore sport stigmas that have previously excluded women, encouraging females to embrace their power by kicking some ass.
Stuntwomen are no joke.
It's takes a lot of physical strength and stamina to get through an intense action scene without getting hurt (and while still looking cool). This is easy enough to understand, but not a lot of thought is placed on the mental toughness that is required to do something like a high fall — without flinching. So the next time you see a killer on-screen action sequence by an A-lister, remember that there is a stunt performer making that look awesome.
Pro stuntwoman Sydney Olson
took our host Allison Hagendorf
through three stunt basics: chase obstacles, car slides, and free falls. These moves prove that stuntwomen are the real badasses of the entertainment industry.
.
