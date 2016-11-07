Skip navigation!
More from Brawlers
Fitness
What It's REALLY Like To Be A Roller Derby Girl
Kimberly Truong
Nov 7, 2016
Brawlers Women
This 16-Year-Old Snowboarder Will Blow You Away
Hailey Langland is a 16-year-old snowboarding star who believes that if you're not having fun doing something, it's not worth doing. "What sets me
by
Rachel Selvin
Health
Meet The Champion Surfer Who's Inspiring Us Right Now
If you’re already suffering from post-Labor Day beach withdrawals, this video of pro surfer Malia Manuel might help — and inspire you in the
by
Rachel Selvin
Fitness
Stuntwomen Are Kicking Butt All Over Hollywood
Be A Badass breaks down hardcore sport stigmas that have previously excluded women, encouraging females to embrace their power by kicking some ass.
by
Laura Delarato
Health
We Figured Out What It Takes To Be A Badass Fencer
Be A Badass breaks down hardcore sport stigmas that have previously excluded women by encouraging females to embrace their power by kicking some ass.
by
Laura Delarato
Fitness
Meet The Paralympic Swimmer Everyone's Going To Be Talking About ...
The Games of the XXXI Olympiad may have come to a close this week, but if that makes you sad, don't worry: We still have the Paralympic Games to look
by
Rachel Selvin
Health
We Learned What It Takes To Be A Firefighter
Be A Badass breaks down hardcore sport stigmas that have previously excluded women by encouraging females to embrace their power and kick some ass.
by
Laura Delarato
Fitness
Get A Good Stretch With This Yoga Move
Bend It Like Beka is a series designed to tune up your body with stretches that align your seven chakras — bringing balance and new energy into your
by
Laura Delarato
Health
Here Is Your New Favorite Butt-&-Legs Workout
60 Seconds To Fit is a quick and easy way to ignite a new workout routine or give yours a fresh upgrade. Get your heart rate going and work your legs
by
Laura Delarato
Brawlers Women
Olympic High-Jumper Chaunté Lowe Isn't Going Home Without A Medal
Chaunté Lowe is no stranger to hard work. As the American record-holder in the women’s high jump, she was the event favorite for London’s summer
by
Rachel Selvin
Health
Bull Ride Your Way To The Badass Hall O' Fame
Be A Badass breaks down hardcore sport stigmas that have previously excluded women, encouraging females to embrace their power by kicking some ass.
by
Laura Delarato
Fitness
The Best Way To Build Both Strength & Balance
Bend It Like Beka is a series designed to tune up your body with stretches that align your seven chakras — bringing balance and new energy into your
by
Laura Delarato
Fitness
Side-Plank Clamshells Are Your New Go-To Exercise
60 Seconds To Fit is a quick and easy way to ignite a new workout routine or give yours a fresh upgrade. If side planks aren't hard enough, we've got a
by
Laura Delarato
Fitness
Olympian Kate O'Brien Is One To Watch
No Olympian would say that the road to the games was easy, but Canada's Kate O’Brien certainly had an unusually rocky path. Originally an aspiring
by
Rachel Selvin
Health
This Brutal Sport Is A Badass Way To Protect Yourself
Be A Badass breaks down hardcore sport stigmas that have previously excluded women, encouraging females to embrace their power by kicking some ass.
by
Laura Delarato
Living
Marawa Attempts To Run The World's Fastest Mile — While Hula-Hoop...
In Champions Of The Universe, five-time Guinness World Record holder Marawa The Amazing travels the country on high-heeled roller skates to meet
by
Laura Delarato
Health
You're Going To Feel This Stretch Everywhere
Bend It Like Beka is a series designed to tune up your body with stretches that align your seven chakras — bringing balance and new energy into your
by
Laura Delarato
Fitness
You'll Never Do A Plié Any Other Way Again
60 Seconds To Fit is a quick and easy way to ignite a new workout routine or give yours a fresh upgrade. The plié. Although it may sound like a
by
Laura Delarato
Health
We Learned How To Fly Like An Aerialist
Be A Badass breaks down hardcore sport stigmas that have previously excluded women by encouraging females to embrace their power and kick some ass.
by
Laura Delarato
Living
Marawa Is Off To Set Another World Record
In Champions Of The Universe, five-time Guinness World Record holder Marawa The Amazing travels the country on high-heeled roller skates to meet
by
Laura Delarato
Health
This Yoga Pose Will Make You Feel More Connected
Bend It Like Beka is a series designed to tune up your body with stretches that align your seven chakras — bringing balance and new energy into your
by
Laura Delarato
Fitness
This Move Is All About The Quads
60 Seconds To Fit is a quick and easy way to ignite a new workout routine or give yours a fresh upgrade. Challenge yourself to do a move that's a
by
Laura Delarato
Health
We Jumped Into An MMA Ring & Kicked Some Ass
Be A Badass breaks down hardcore sport stigmas that have previously excluded women by encouraging females to embrace their power and kick some ass. It
by
Laura Delarato
Health
Open Your Third Eye To A World Of Clarity
Bend It Like Beka is a series designed to tune up your body with stretches that align your seven chakras — bringing balance and new energy into your
by
Laura Delarato
Health
Split Squats Are Your Quads' New Best Friend
60 Seconds To Fit is a quick and easy way to ignite a new workout routine or give yours a fresh upgrade. Split squats are no joke. They work your lower
by
Laura Delarato
Living
Inka Siefker Pops A Balloon With A Bow, An Arrow & Her Feet
In Champions Of The Universe, five-time Guinness World Record-holder Marawa The Amazing travels the country on high-heeled roller skates to meet
by
Laura Delarato
Health
The Best Way To Find Your True Voice Is To "Om"
Bend It Like Beka is a series designed to tune up your body with stretches that align your seven chakras — bringing balance and new energy into your
by
Laura Delarato
Health
This Ab Workout Is Actually Amazing
60 Seconds To Fit is a quick and easy way to ignite a new workout routine or give yours a fresh upgrade. Do you have a minute to spare? Just one —
by
Laura Delarato
Living
Shemika Charles Is The Undisputed Limbo Queen
In Champions Of The Universe, five-time Guinness World Record holder Marawa The Amazing travels the country on high-heeled roller skates to meet
by
Laura Delarato
Health
Open Yourself Up To More Love With The 4th Chakra
Bend It Like Beka is a series designed to tune up your body with stretches that align your seven chakras — bringing balance and new energy into your
by
Laura Delarato
