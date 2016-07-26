Be a Badass
We Jumped Into An MMA Ring & Kicked Some Ass

Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) is a combat sport that utilizes striking, throwing, and grappling techniques to defeat the opponent.

Be A Badass breaks down hardcore sport stigmas that have previously excluded women by encouraging females to embrace their power and kick some ass.

It takes pure grit to stand in a ring with another person knowing that the impending skirmish is going to get ugly. Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) is a combat sport that utilizes striking, throwing, and grappling techniques to defeat the opponent — both standing up and on the ground. Heavy hitters like Ronda Rousey, Miesha Tate, and Gina Carano have become household names in the dude-centric MMA world — proving that women have the backbone to fight and come back wanting more.

If you're willing to get knocked around, throw some punches, and possibly walk away with a few stitches and/or a black eye, jump into the ring and prove what you can do. Watch as host Allison Hagendorf explores the mental and physical groundwork needed to become a successful MMA fighter, and the secret to keeping your head in the game when you're on the ropes.

Mixed Martials Arts Training For Badass Women
written by Laura Delarato
Released on July 26, 2016
