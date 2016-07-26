Be A Badass breaks down hardcore sport stigmas that have previously excluded women by encouraging females to embrace their power and kick some ass.
It takes pure grit to stand in a ring with another person knowing that the impending skirmish is going to get ugly. Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) is a combat sport that utilizes striking, throwing, and grappling techniques to defeat the opponent — both standing up and on the ground. Heavy hitters like Ronda Rousey, Miesha Tate, and Gina Carano have become household names in the dude-centric MMA world — proving that women have the backbone to fight and come back wanting more.
If you're willing to get knocked around, throw some punches, and possibly walk away with a few stitches and/or a black eye, jump into the ring and prove what you can do. Watch as host Allison Hagendorf
explores the mental and physical groundwork needed to become a successful MMA fighter, and the secret to keeping your head in the game when you're on the ropes.
.
