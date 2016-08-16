Be a Badass
Bull Ride Your Way To The Badass Hall O' Fame

Bull riding is one of those well-known, but oddly overlooked, activities that is much harder to master than the public realizes.

Be A Badass breaks down hardcore sport stigmas that have previously excluded women, encouraging females to embrace their power by kicking some ass.

News flash: This is actually a sport. And because it's a sport, the "bikini-clad woman atop a mechanical bull" stereotype needs to go.

Bull riding is one of those well-known, but oddly overlooked, activities that's much harder to master than the public realizes. Once the automated animal starts bucking, it takes more than just balance to hold yourself steady. It requires strength, agility, grit, and serious mental fortitude to keep yourself docked.

Watch as our host Allison Hagendorf digs her thighs into the saddle to see if she can hold on like a pro.

Bull Riding Tips From Female Professional
written by Laura Delarato
Released on August 16, 2016
