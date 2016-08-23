Be a Badass
We Learned What It Takes To Be A Firefighter

There is zero room for error when it comes to being a firefighter, so this is definitely one of the more mentally and physically demanding workouts.

Be A Badass breaks down hardcore sport stigmas that have previously excluded women by encouraging females to embrace their power and kick some ass.

In order to get the job done, a firefighter needs to be able to swing, kick, punch, and smash through anything to perform a rescue — which doesn't always involve fire. Common emergencies can include anything from removing distressed passengers from a car to protecting civilians from fallen debris. No matter what, a firefighter has to be ready to spring into action at a moment's notice.

Watch as our host, Allison Hagendorf, straps into heavy gear and rolls with the pros in this episode of Be A Badass.

This video was created in partnership with smartwater.

written by Laura Delarato
Released on August 23, 2016
