We Learned What It Takes To Be A Firefighter

Be A Badass breaks down hardcore sport stigmas that have previously excluded women by encouraging females to embrace their power and kick some ass.
There is zero room for error when it comes to being a firefighter, so this workout is definitely one of the more mentally and physically demanding challenges we've faced.
In order to get the job done, a firefighter needs to be able to swing, kick, punch, and smash through anything to perform a rescue — which doesn't always involve fire. Common emergencies can include anything from removing distressed passengers from a car to protecting civilians from fallen debris. No matter what, a firefighter has to be ready to spring into action at a moment's notice.
