Marawa Is Off To Set Another World Record

In
Champions Of The Universe, five-time Guinness World Record holder Marawa The Amazing travels the country on high-heeled roller skates to meet inspirational women with totally unique, mind-blowing talents.
Marawa isn't about to stop after breaking her last world record of twirling 200 hula hoops at the same time. Now, she's gunning to set the world record of running the fastest mile while
hula-hooping. Take a look as Marawa and her partner in crime, Almita, train for the task.
This video was created in partnership with vitaminwater
.
To see more, check out our BRAWLERS
channel on YouTube.