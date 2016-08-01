Champions of the Universe
Marawa Is Off To Set Another World Record

Marawa and her partner in crime, Almita, train to set the world record of running the fastest mile while hula-hooping.

See more about this Episode

In Champions Of The Universe, five-time Guinness World Record holder Marawa The Amazing travels the country on high-heeled roller skates to meet inspirational women with totally unique, mind-blowing talents.

Marawa isn't about to stop after breaking her last world record of twirling 200 hula hoops at the same time. Now, she's gunning to set the world record of running the fastest mile while hula-hooping. Take a look as Marawa and her partner in crime, Almita, train for the task.

This video was created in partnership with vitaminwater.

To see more, check out our BRAWLERS channel on YouTube.

Female Athlete Training - Running While Hula Hooping
written by Laura Delarato
Released on August 1, 2016
Marawa Attempts To Run The World's Fastest Mile — While Hula-Hooping!
Now Playing
Marawa Is Off To Set Another World Record
Inka Siefker Pops A Balloon With A Bow, An Arrow & Her Feet
Shemika Charles Is The Undisputed Limbo Queen
Strongwoman Mama Lou Can Rip You In Half

All Shows