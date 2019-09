In Champions Of The Universe, five-time Guinness World Record holder Marawa The Amazing travels the country on high-heeled roller skates to meet inspirational women with totally unique, mind-blowing talents.



Shemika Charles is the Limbo Queen — seriously. She is a two-time Guinness World Record-holder in limbo dancing; her most recent record included passing under a bar that was 21.59 cm off the floor. Watch as she shows Marawa how to get low.