Inka Siefker Pops A Balloon With A Bow, An Arrow & Her Feet

Inka Siefker is not to be messed with. She has the Guinness World Record for the farthest arrow shot into a target using feet. And, she does it all while doing a handstand. Inka has only been doing this trick for the past three years, which makes it even more impressive. Watch as she discusses her talent, her musical preferences, and which she likes more: coffee or tea. Then, she performs her act with the help of Marawa The Amazing. This is one trick that must be seen to be believed.
.
