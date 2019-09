In Champions Of The Universe, five-time Guinness World Record holder Marawa The Amazing travels the country on high-heeled roller skates to meet inspirational women with totally unique, mind-blowing talents.Marawa is going for another world record! This time: running the fastest mile while spinning a hula-hoop. Watch as she takes to the track to make hooping history.This video was created in partnership with vitaminwater To see more, check out our BRAWLERS channel on YouTube.