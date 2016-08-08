Bend It Like Beka
You're Going To Feel This Stretch Everywhere

Hanumanasana is a yoga pose designed to stretch the hamstrings, groin area, hips, and lower back. Your flexibility goals are about to be met.

Bend It Like Beka is a series designed to tune up your body with stretches that align your seven chakras — bringing balance and new energy into your life.

Remember when you were a kid and you could easily do a split? Well, this move is going to bring you back to a more flexible time. Hanumanasana is a yoga pose designed to stretch the hamstrings, groin area, hips, and lower back. Your flexibility goals are about to be met.

Hanuman Split Vinyasa Yoga Pose How-To
written by Laura Delarato
Released on August 8, 2016
