Bend It Like Beka
Ground Yourself With This Simple Yoga Move

Feel more stable and grounded in your everyday life by learning how to balance the root chakra, located around your tailbone.

Bend It Like Beka is a series designed to tune-up your body with stretches that align your seven chakras, bringing balance and new energy into your life.

Feel more stable and grounded in your everyday life by learning how to balance the red root chakra, located around your tailbone. By doing so, you create a solid foundation for all the chakras above. With this one yoga position, you'll start off on the right foot.

written by Laura Delarato
Released on June 20, 2016
