As Demi Lovato will tell you, there's nothing wrong with being confident. But Lovato isn’t the only authority on putting faith in yourself. Just ask the soccer players of United States Women’s National Team, who are absolutely crushing it at the World Cup this year.
Over the years, the players have offered up some truly inspirational quotes about believing in who you are and what you do. Here are just a few quotes that may inspire you to have confidence in yourself.
Megan Rapinoe
“I do wish, when I was younger, that I knew that I was gay,” Rapinoe wrote in a letter to her 13-year-old self published in The Bleacher Report. It would have made things a lot clearer for me. Really. Looking back on it, it was so obvious, but it never really dawned on me. Socially, I felt like I didn't know how to be and who to be. If I had known back then, it would have given me more self-confidence.”
Advertisement
Later in the same letter, she wrote: “I don't think anyone who has ever spoken out, or stood up or had a brave moment, has regretted it. It's empowering and confidence-building and inspiring. Not only to other people, but to yourself.”
Alex Morgan
In a letter to “the girls of the world” published on CNN’s website, Morgan wrote: “It's important that as women, we stand up for ourselves, stand up for our peers, and show the power that confidence can have for women everywhere.”
In an interview with Seventeen, she said “"I have to look at myself in the mirror and tell myself that I'm beautiful, even if I don't necessarily believe it… I feel the most confident when I'm comfortable in workout clothes with my hair up in a ponytail."
Lindsey Horan
“Growing up I was the most shy, nervous girl,” Lindsay Horan said in an Adidas commercial. “I think soccer really brought everything out of me. I had to sit there and tell myself… You are good enough. You are one of the best players, that’s why you’re out here. You need to be confident in that and don’t ever let anyone say otherwise.”
Kelley O’Hara
“For me it’s just about that self-confidence and finding what you love and just chasing after it with reckless abandon and never letting anyone tell you that you can’t do something,” she told People in 2015 after the U.S. Women's National Team’s World Cup win that year. “If you have a goal and you set your mind to it, you can absolutely achieve it.”
Becky Sauerbrunn
“I’ve been given a lot of freedom and asked to be more of a leader,” she told The St. Louis Post-Dispatch in 2015. “That’s translated into confidence and it’s definitely carried over to my play with the national team. A big part of my job is communication, making sure everybody’s in position and that everything in the back is organized.”
Advertisement