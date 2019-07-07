The Women's World Cup Was Dominated By The U.S. & Everyone From AOC To Leslie Jones Is Demanding Equal Pay Now
At this point we shouldn’t even be asking for #EqualPay for the #USWMNT - we should demand they be paid at least twice as much 😉 https://t.co/VXITg24UB3— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 7, 2019
Congratulations, ladies! You make us so proud, on and off the field.— Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) July 7, 2019
Once again the @USWNT has proven they’re the best team in the world—now let’s make sure they’re paid like it. #onenationoneteam
Grace and grit under pressure. Bringing home the gold & inspiring the next generation on and off the field. With the world watching, you made us so proud @USWNT— Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) July 7, 2019
Now pay them what you owe them. https://t.co/U4unZAUd7z
Boy oh boy. It’s all about this today. Boy did we need this. Boy did we need girls. Boy did the USA need this. @AYSO_Soccer get ready for fall sign ups! CONGRATULATIONS @USWNT 4 STAR WARRIORS!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/QDG3PRJjkR— Pamela Adlon (@pamelaadlon) July 7, 2019
Equal Pay. It’s time. #USWMNT #FIFAWWC 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/cvRa2DLfVZ— Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) July 7, 2019
Equal pay for exceptionally supreme work is the least these athletes deserve. Anything less is a shame and travesty to their sport.— Ava DuVernay (@ava) July 7, 2019
With that said, these women have the attention of the world. All eyes on them and their glorious victory! Yas! They. Did. That! #USWMT pic.twitter.com/OR1wm1rr8R
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️!!!! The athletes of the US women’s soccer team are my heroes. And my children’s. Crazy talented, the strongest physically and mentally, pulling each other up and winning by working together. @uswnt thank you for the inspiration, the fierce work, and the light you all bring to us. And @fifawomensworldcup @fifaworldcup @ussoccer: PAY THESE ATHLETES THE WAY THEY DESERVE TO BE VALUED. You should #beembarrassed. (Also @fifaworldcup: how about calling the other World Cup the “men’s” World Cup from now on?)
Congratulations to the gladiators of the @uswnt on your incredible #WorldCup victory!! I’m so in awe of y’all. Your leadership, heart, ferocity, and passion have inspired all of us. That game was AMAZING to watch! Thank you for never giving up! Thank you for showing the world what it looks like to “play like a girl” — aka be the best GD athletes on the planet — And oh yeah, United States Soccer Federation? PAY THESE LADIES WHAT THEY’RE WORTH. It’s been time. THAT’S THE TEA! ✊🏼🎊♥️⚽️👏🎉
Crazy idea here but maybe the women’s soccer team that wins time and time again should be paid at the very least equally to the men’s team that... doesn’t do much on the world stage— roxane gay (@rgay) July 7, 2019