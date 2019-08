Today is Black Women’s Equal Pay Day , which means it takes until the end of August for Black women to reach pay parity with white men. Over the last two years, the country has regressed in any efforts to pay Black women equally. Last year’s date was August 7th, and in 2017, it was July 31st. And as the National Women’s Law Center report points out, this staggering difference amounts to a loss of $23,653 a year and $946,120 over the course of a 40-year career. As we grapple with those unacceptable numbers, people are speaking out across the internet (and our Twitter feeds) about Black women getting the payment they deserve, for all the work they do. Because Black women take on both visible and invisible labor: In addition to typical work duties, think of all the emotional labor Black women put into helping their non-black colleagues, including women, address racist behavior — they should be able to charge for that.