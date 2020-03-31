"A pantsuit. In my early 20s, I used to attend these meetings in New York City with a group of power feminists — Marie Wilson, former president of the Ms. Foundation for Women and founder of the White House Project; Ellie Smeal, founder of the Feminist Majority; leading intersectional theorist Kimberlé Crenshaw; and Faye Wattleton, the youngest president ever elected of Planned Parenthood, among many others. In those meetings, I would search to find the common denominator among all of the women so that I could try to emulate it, because I too wanted to be a power feminist. And it was the pantsuit. When I have a big meeting or interview, or want to feel powerful, that’s what I wear."