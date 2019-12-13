We regret to inform you that you are merely a cog in the capitalist holiday machine, carting synthetically packaged propaganda (gifts) from commercial businesses to consumers under the guise of "holiday spirit." So, for humanity's sake, perhaps you should try gifting a bit more strategically.
How, you ask? This year, go out of your way to hand select gifts that all your pseudo-Marxist friends will actually enjoy, from a historically underfunded sector of the commercial empire: woman-owned small businesses. Be it sustainable, ethically made beauty products; direct-to-consumer jewelry; or fair-trade, block-printed home goods, these are your prime venues for quality, responsible spending.
And lucky for you, we've made things easy. Scroll ahead for a look at our absolute favorite gifts from a handful of woman-owned, PayPal-backed small businesses we love, all of which might just assuage some of your capitalist guilt.
