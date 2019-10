The 3% Movement Wants Men To Get Involved In Bridging The Workplace Equality Gap

As its latest strategy to continue creating change, The 3% Movement's 2019 objective is to increase male attendees at its annual conference to 29%, encouraging men to join the conversation. "Suddenly it's not about 'us' or 'them' — it's about a shared 'we' that can achieve at new levels. This is 21st Century Leadership," says Kat Gordon, Founder of The 3% Movement. As part of this initiative, 3% is highlighting male leaders who have been vocal about advocating for women and have shared share what they, and all men, can do to be better allies.