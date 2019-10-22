The 3% Movement Wants Men To Get Involved In Bridging The Workplace Equality Gap

In 2019, women are still paid 80 cents for every dollar that their male counterparts earn. That number drops to 61 cents for Black women and 53 cents for Latinx women. 93.4 percent of Fortune 500 CEOs are men. Women are constantly working to fight these disparities, but it is imperative that the onus isn’t just on us. It’s essential that men join the fight, too.
The 3% Movement is an organization that was founded in 2012 with a mission to increase the number of women Creative Directors in the U.S. At the time, only 3% of all U.S. Creative Directors were women. That number has since grown to 29%, but the ultimate goal is 50%.
As its latest strategy to continue creating change, The 3% Movement's 2019 objective is to increase male attendees at its annual conference to 29%, encouraging men to join the conversation. "Suddenly it's not about 'us' or 'them' — it's about a shared 'we' that can achieve at new levels. This is 21st Century Leadership," says Kat Gordon, Founder of The 3% Movement. As part of this initiative, 3% is highlighting male leaders who have been vocal about advocating for women and have shared share what they, and all men, can do to be better allies.
Ahead, three men in leadership positions share their personal ideologies on the importance of workplace equality.