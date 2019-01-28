The Completely Honest But Careful Way To Explain Why You're Looking For A New Job

"You must understand what you are looking for in a new job and why you’re looking for it, in order to answer this question honestly and professionally," says Cindy Ballard, chief human resources officer at talent and literary agency ICM Partners. "For example, if you are looking because your boss doesn’t support your growth and development, you might say, 'My current HR experience includes benefits and compensation; however, to be a successful HR executive I need employee relations skills to round out my experience. My current company is challenged to provide that opportunity to me and based on my research of your company and the role I am interviewing for, I believe I can grow here.' "