The 16 Best Gifts For Your Boss — All Under $25

Buying a gift for your boss can be tricky. Whether you have a manager who you regularly grab after-work drinks with, or someone who feels a bit more off-limits, you’ll want to give a present that reflects their personality as well as your relationship. In all likelihood, your best bet is a gift that strikes a comfortable balance between professionalism and fun. You also don't want to go over-the-top and risk making everyone feel awkward if your gift is too extravagant or too personal.
With that in mind, we've rounded up 15 great gift ideas for your boss, all under $25!
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.