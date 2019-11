18 Corporate Gifts That Your Team Will Actually Appreciate

Whether you need gifts for your team, the entire office, or you're shopping on behalf of your always-hard-to-impress boss, we've come up with a range of guaranteed crowd-pleasers to put an end to the search. There's something for the go-getters, the caffeine addicts, and the aspiring plant parents alike, with options to order in bulk if you've got more than one colleague on your list. This includes stylish blankets and coffee mugs for the whole team to keep cozy throughout the winter and sets of motivational pens for an inspirational start to the new year. Treat them to a little self-care with a scented candle or a charcoal face mask , or give the gift of (battery) life with a mini charger. Whatever you decide, any of the 20 products ahead will make for a perfectly professional choice without the risk of getting buried beneath a pile of scrap paper.