This $2 Charcoal Sheet Mask Is Sold Out At Target — Here's Why

There's something about charcoal-infused skin care that just makes your face feel cleaner; think about the first time you peeled a black Bioré pore strip from the bridge of your nose, staring, mouth agape, at the gunk it ripped out. The magic mineral has since solidified its status as a skin-care hero ingredient. But, satisfaction aside, the pore-flusher has one very big drawback for me: It tends to dry out my skin, leaving it parched and worse off than before.
When I saw Garnier combined charcoal with hyaluronic acid and algae extract in its latest sheet mask, I was skeptical of how it would work for my dry skin. But once the positive reviews started rolling in and it promptly sold out at Target, I knew I had to try it. (You always want what you can't have, right?)
After ripping open the plastic pouch and unfolding the serum-soaked black sheet over my just-cleansed, post-workout skin, I felt an instant cooling sensation. The damp paper stuck to my face pretty well, not slipping and sliding around like some sheet masks tend to do. The directions said to leave it on for 15 minutes, but I went a little longer because the tingling felt so nice and refreshing. After peeling off the sheet, I pressed the remaining serum into my face and examined the results.
I was shocked to see the once-clogged pores on my nose looking as clear as they did the last time I ripped off a Bioré pore strip. On top of that, my skin looked plump, clear, and glowing from the punch of moisturizing hyaluronic acid and algae. (A tall order, considering my skin was still recovering from a hot summer run.) My only wish is that I'd discovered, and hoarded, these magic $3 masks before they became so hard to get.
