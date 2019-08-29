I did come close, once, during the summer between my freshman and sophomore years in college — or at least I thought so. As an intern at a prestigious law firm, I was assigned a senior staff member to show me the ropes. Overjoyed and way too eager, I ended our first lunch by asking her to be my mentor. With raised eyebrows, she asked me exactly what I was looking for. I froze; while I knew a mentor was something I should have, or something I was told I should have, I really didn't know what I was looking for. I ended up saying that I’d get back to her, but after nearly eight weeks of building spreadsheets and filling out copious amounts of paperwork, I still didn’t have a good answer. So I returned to college much like I had started the summer: mentor-less.