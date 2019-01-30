My Personal Shopping Client Got Me A Job — Now I Make $95K

In our series Salary Stories, women with long-term career experience open up about the most intimate details of their jobs: compensation. It’s an honest look at how real people navigate the complicated world of negotiating, raises, promotions, and job loss, with the hope it will give young women more insight into how to advocate for themselves — and maybe take a few risks along the way.
Additionally, we are joining forces with SoFi for the next few months to bring you career tips and coaching. We got the low-down from SoFi's career coaches who recommend:
You shouldn't just think about salary when negotiating a compensation package. Don't forget about bonus, equity, vacation time, and workplace flexibility.
Been in the workforce for at least eight years and interested in contributing your salary story?
Age: 36
Current Location: Minneapolis, MN
Current Industry & Title: Consumer Goods & Sourcing Category Manager
Starting Salary: $21,000 in 2004
Current Salary: $95,000
Number Of Years Employed: 13
Biggest Salary Jump: $30,500+ (from $60,000 to $90,500+) in 2018
Biggest Salary Drop: $10,000 (from $40,000 to $30,000) in 2008
Biggest Salary Negotiation Regret: "Looking back, I could have asked for more early on. Whatever I asked for, I got. I regret not asking for non-monetary benefits, such as more vacation, when I got promoted but with a very small dollar raise."
Best Salary-Related Advice: "Do your homework. I was able to ask for a salary so much bigger than I ever would have thought of on my own by talking to people from inside of a company and benchmarking via Glassdoor.
"Having data points and research to back up an assumption is really helpful. Weighing one data point of a salary against the other things that you value is also really important. It’s not all about money, it’s a balance. By doing research, you can see what the range is for an industry, what a company culture is like, and figure out what your sweet spot is. Research has helped me empower myself. "