Regardless of how they evolve, Meléndez says her workplace confidants have had a positive impact on her mental health, giving her an outlet to vent about work to someone who knows the specific politics and dynamics of the office. Access to such resources has been pivotal — especially in times of internal company conflict. “Having someone to talk to who saw what was going on helped validate my experiences and realize that it wasn't just me,” Meléndez adds. “They were a great resource for advice on dealing with tough professional situations.”