These Are The Best Companies In America, According To Employees

This year, the importance of work culture has come into the spotlight in an unprecedented way: We’ve watched countless companies be exposed for problematic policies and practices — including the ones we least expected — and be held to account, at times, by their own employees.
Given this current climate, it’s reassuring to be able to reflect on companies that are held in high regard by their employees — and why. Each year, Glassdoor, one of the world’s largest job and recruiting sites, announces the winners of its employee choice awards, which recognizes the best places to work in that year. The winners of each season are determined through an algorithm based on reviews and ratings employees shared during the past year.
Unlike some other workplace awards, Glassdoor's Best Places To Work awards are determined by employees who voluntarily provide their anonymous feedback on the site by completing a company review about their workplace, job, culture, and employer during the past year. This is arguably one of the most earnest, transparent reviews of workplaces out there.
Read on to find out the top ten workplaces for 2019 and hear what employees from these companies have to say about their experiences working there.