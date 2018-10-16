Why Many Of Fortune's “Best Companies To Work For” Actually Aren’t

Statement from Great Place To Work: With every list we do we do a search to identify any current law suits and discrimination claims, reexamine the employee feedback we’ve received, and evaluate whether this nullifies the input we have received from employees and disqualifies a company. Companies may continue to appear on a list even with an active suit if we determine that the case represents an isolated incident and does not represent employees’ likely experiences in the workplace based on the survey data we’ve analyzed. This analysis looks not only at what employees say the typical experience in the workplace is – but also how variable that experience is depending upon a person’s demographic background or position within the organization.