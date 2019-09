You Probably Work With More Queer People Than You Think

Currently, there is no federal law prohibiting discrimination on the basis of sexual or gender identity. And, when it comes to state protections, laws vary. In 28 states, you can still be fired for being gay, lesbian, or bisexual and in 30 states you can be fired for being transgender . But work discrimination isn’t always always an overt act, such as getting fired. Sometimes it's an offhand homophobic comment from a coworker, an inability to respect one’s preferred pronouns, or a general office culture that suggests that some are not welcome.