How To Answer ‘What Are Your Salary Expectations?’ In A Job Interview

First, before you even get to the interview stage, do your research. Get some insight into the kind of salary you can expect from the role and then look at the company’s reputation. More often than not, if it’s a larger business, there will be intel available online to give you a ballpark range on whether they sit on the higher, lower or median range of salaries in your field. If you know that the average pay for your role is about $70k, but that the company is known for offering lucrative salary packages, you want to be asking for at least 10% higher.