13 Invaluable Pieces Of Advice To Help In Your Job Search

Right now, the job search can seem pretty daunting. Whether you were searching pre-COVID-19, one of the thousands of newly unemployed, or being put on furlough has encouraged a career change, you might feel like you're fighting an uphill battle. Either way, you definitely don't need anything working against you.
It's important then that you've ticked all the boxes. At times like this, you definitely don't need to be written off because you've spelled your name wrong on your CV or you haven't prepped your social media.
Ahead, we talk to women about how they sought (and scored) under-the-radar opportunities, snagged the attention of hiring managers, and even had jobs tailor-made to their skills. Try a few of these tips and get ready to add a new line to your LinkedIn profile.