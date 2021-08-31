How To Get Promoted This Year

The weekend's almost here. And you're pretty much just counting down the hours to the end of the day, aren't you?
But, what if it didn't have to be that way? What if, instead of feeling grumpy, annoyed, and under-appreciated all the time, you felt motivated, properly compensated, and challenged by your daily gig? What if you got the promotion of your dreams? Well, step right up — we can help you make that happen.
That's right. We talked to the in-the-know executive coaches; inspiring women who've found success on their own terms, like Mindy Kaling; our very own editor-in-chief; former Cosmo editor and the author of I Shouldn't Be Telling You This, Kate White; and the head of recruitment at a major NYC law firm. All of these very different pros handed over their success secrets, and now we're sharing, too. Click on through for the step-by-step guide.