What Happened When I Was Gaslit By My Boss

So what’s the best way to deal with this kind of behaviour? "If you are in a place where someone is making you question and doubt yourself, take a step back, speak to grounded, fair, reasonable people you trust and get a bearing on the situation," suggests Evelyn. "Create a strategy to overcome this if you want to stay and work through it. But my advice to anyone in a toxic environment is actually to leave . This type of dynamic, if it's with a boss or even a colleague, can be so challenging to deal with that your energy is often best utilised in finding a new role in a healthy environment. Use this as an opportunity to learn to trust yourself."