What Happened When I Was Gaslit By My Boss

Up until my last day in the office, I still doubted myself over the whole ordeal. Maybe I hadn’t been managed so terribly after all; maybe it just hadn’t worked out? Perhaps I was oversensitive and took things too personally because I was used to being liked? These doubts vapourised when my manager let me leave the building without giving so much as a ‘goodbye and good luck’. At least there was no reason for me to worry about the awkward card, speech and stare ceremony.