8 Tried & Tested Tips For Surviving Week One Of A New Job

So you've made it to your first day. Here comes the awkward part where you actually have to not just start working, but introduce yourself to a bunch of new people. You always have the classic fallbacks of asking your new colleagues "What do you do here?" and "How long have you been working here?", but to really start to get to know people, it might be a good idea to have some other conversation kindling on hand. You might want to think about choosing something topical and relevant that any of your new colleagues would be sure to want to chat about.