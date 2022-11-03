In Urgent Need Of A Mani? These Are The Best Nail Salons Across Sydney

Even if you're not huge on manicures, one scroll through this list will have you itching to get your talons polished on a regular basis. Sydney just has some really good nail salons, whether you're an intricate nail art lover, all about that subtle minimalism, adore glossy polish or want something more dramatic like acrylics.
Sitting in a chair as someone tends to your digits is a premium type of self-care, and depending on the look you go for and who you visit, also doesn't have to cost the earth. Many nail salons in this list offer express manicures where someone with a steady hand can jazz up your nails in minutes, without breaking your bank account.
Sitting in a chair as someone tends to your digits is a premium type of self-care, and depending on the look you go for and who you visit, also doesn't have to cost the earth. Many nail salons in this list offer express manicures where someone with a steady hand can jazz up your nails in minutes, without breaking your bank account.
These are the top names in the Sydney nail biz at the moment.