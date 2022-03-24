Massages are a great example of a healthy self-care measure you always want and rarely get, because they're luxurious and kind of expensive. And we're not talking about the kind of 'massages' our partners give us when called upon, but the real, professional stuff. While splurging on a massage might feel self-indulgent, there are some legit physical and mental health benefits that may make it easier to justify.
Regular massage sessions can help your physiological function, mental acuity, restfulness, and perspective on life, says Eva Carey, national massage therapist director for Zeel, an on-demand massage service. Many people use massage to help manage medical conditions, like migraines, sinusitis, and fibromyalgia. And some studies suggest that massage can have a positive effect on your mental health, and even help with depression. For these reasons, some health insurance plans will cover the cost of massage when it's prescribed by your doctor.
Ultimately, it's important to remember that massage isn't a magical cure-all, and it can't replace traditional medicine, but it can be a smart supplement to your healthy lifestyle. Or, you may even want to invest in a massage gun to use at your leisure.
Before you book, it's helpful to understand the different types of massages to figure out which one might suit your needs. Ahead are the most common types and their health benefits.