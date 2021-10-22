I Actually Took My Full Lunch Break For A Week & Here’s What I Learned

By this point in the week, my brain was already fuzzy and full of bees and I didn’t respect the full hour, instead spending about half of it watching The Good Place and the other half trying to get my thoughts in order for a story I had to file in two hours. I’m lucky that this was the first real instance of peril in my work week but it really threw me. I felt like I couldn’t afford not to work but I didn’t anyway. It made me very anxious and mad at the concept of work, and I spent a lot of my time just clicking between different programs, unable to motivate myself to do anything because I felt paralysed by the options.