I Actually Took My Full Lunch Break For A Week & Here’s What I Learned

Today was a good day. We were sent one of the many fast food vegan launches (a perk of being the office vegan is I get dibs on the novelty vegan food), which served as lunch for the day. I then wandered off to do some Danish vocabulary for the first time in about three months. I've been slowly learning conversational Danish for honestly about four years now but I'm trying to take it seriously again AND having a whole lunch hour every day this week seems as good a time as any to get back into it. That, plus I'd just paid my semi-annual Babbel fee and had been reminded I was wasting money not doing it. Then, I went for a stroll with some pals from work to catch up about our New Year's Eves. I got back to my desk feeling ready to work for the first time since before the Christmas break.