Name: Lizzy

Age: 24



What ingredients do you need?

Half an avocado, two pieces of toast, salt, pepper, garlic powder (the best part), and whatever toppings you have on hand like eggs or sliced tomatoes.



How do you make it?

First, I put the toast in the toaster — I rotate between whole grain bread and rye bread — and then mash up the avocado in a bowl, adding in the seasonings. That's literally it. Once the toast is done, I add the avocado plus whatever I decide I want on top. Sometimes it's nothing, sometimes it's tomatoes, and sometimes, if I have extra time, I'll cook an egg or two to go on top. I'll check out whatever is in my fridge — I'm quarantining with my parents and my mum likes to make the shopping trips to get out of the house, so I either just look through what she gets or make requests.



How did you come up with this quick lunch and why do you like it?

I am a very lazy person, so this is legit the easiest, quickest, and healthiest thing I can come up with that also tastes good. I eat it every day, in different ways. Also, I'm obsessed with avocado toast anyway, and I don't usually get to enjoy it when I commute for work because I don't eat breakfast, so now that I'm working from home I can make it more.