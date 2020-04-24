Name: Amy

Age: 45



What ingredients do you need?

Flour tortilla, peanut butter, jelly



How do you make it?

Take a flour tortilla, spread one line of peanut butter (I usually do it about an inch thick) and a line of jelly on top (I prefer homemade jam). Roll like a burrito, then eat.



How did you come up with this quick lunch and why do you like it?

PB&J on a tortilla is something I made in my childhood. Growing up in SoCal, we always had tortillas in the house to make burritos and grilled quesadillas. I don't quite remember the exact origin of the PB&J on a tortilla but I have a feeling it had to do with being out of sandwich bread and giving it a whirl. Or someone saying "it will taste good, try it." I remember making them as early as age 5 or 6? My mom made sure we were self-sufficient in the kitchen at an early age. I also learned how to make guacamole when I was in kindergarten.