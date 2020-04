Lizzy24Half an avocado, two pieces of toast, salt, pepper, garlic powder (the best part), and whatever toppings you have on hand like eggs or sliced tomatoes.First, I put the toast in the toaster — I rotate between whole grain bread and rye bread — and then mash up the avocado in a bowl, adding in the seasonings. That's literally it. Once the toast is done, I add the avocado plus whatever I decide I want on top. Sometimes it's nothing, sometimes it's tomatoes, and sometimes, if I have extra time, I'll cook an egg or two to go on top. I'll check out whatever is in my fridge — I'm quarantining with my parents and my mom likes to make the shopping trips to get out of the house, so I either just look through what she gets or make requests.I am a very lazy person, so this is legit the easiest, quickest, and healthiest thing I can come up with that also tastes good. I eat it every day, in different ways. Also, I'm obsessed with avocado toast anyway, and I don't usually get to enjoy it when I commute for work because I don't eat breakfast, so now that I'm working from home I can make it more.