The Best New Cookbooks To Give For The Holidays — Or Keep For Yourself

It is officially the most wonderful time of year... to buy a bunch of cookbooks that is. With the holidays around the corner , you'll soon have plenty of occasions to use them. Plus, any of the cookbooks you want to flip through — or whose recipes you want to snap a few photos of — but don't necessarily have room for on your own shelf will make wonderful gifts . But with over 10 months of cookbooks to look back on, it might be hard to pick out the best of the best.